Comparing Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and Owlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$94.99 million N/A N/A Owlet $75.80 million 5.56 -$71.70 million N/A N/A

Owlet has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -25.30% -22.62% Owlet N/A -129.81% -24.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quantum-Si and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Owlet has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 118.95%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

About Quantum-Si (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies. The company also offers owlet dream duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video camera, and digital sleep coach. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

