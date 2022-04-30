Comparing Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -1,175.34% -168.49% -117.70% Lyra Therapeutics N/A -84.26% -64.02%

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Lyra Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 533.12 -$25.07 million ($5.66) -0.06 Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 262.52 -$43.51 million ($3.35) -1.69

Ra Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ra Medical Systems and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,536.36%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Ra Medical Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

