Comparing Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) & Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Gores Holdings VIII’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $3.24 billion 0.95 $213.82 million $4.36 14.00 Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Renewable Energy Group and Gores Holdings VIII, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 7 2 0 2.22 Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $63.64, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Gores Holdings VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 6.55% 12.88% 9.21% Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.50%

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Gores Holdings VIII on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company produces bio-based diesel from various low carbon feedstocks, including distillers corn and used cooking oils, and inedible animal fats, as well as from soybean and canola oils. It also purchases and resales bio-based diesel produced by third parties; and sells RD blended with petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers and California low carbon fuel standard credits, raw material feedstocks from third parties, processed bio-based diesel, related byproducts, and renewable energy government incentive payments. In addition, the company provides day-to-day management and operational services to bio-based diesel production facilities; and construction management and general contracting services for the construction of bio-based diesel production facilities. Further, it engages in the trading of petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel, including the petroleum portion of sales of biodiesel and RD blended with petroleum-based diesel. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated eleven biorefineries, consisting of nine locations in North America and two locations in Europe. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Gores Holdings VIII (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.