Comparing STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares STAG Industrial and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 34.34% 6.53% 3.75% Brandywine Realty Trust 2.30% 0.66% 0.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for STAG Industrial and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

STAG Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.27%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.53%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STAG Industrial and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $562.16 million 11.82 $192.33 million $1.13 33.03 Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 4.11 $12.29 million $0.07 166.71

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. STAG Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. STAG Industrial pays out 129.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 1,085.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

