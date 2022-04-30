Comparing ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) & Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZimVie and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.58 -$95.30 million N/A N/A Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft $4.08 billion 2.80 $377.28 million $7.49 44.53

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than ZimVie.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZimVie and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 1 3 2 0 2.17

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie N/A N/A N/A Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 11.99% 34.63% 10.57%

Summary

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft beats ZimVie on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZimVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents. It also provides multi-parallel bioreactors, benchtop bioreactors, single-use bioreactors, stainless steel bioreactors, cell culture bioreactors, microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors; membranes, blotting products, filter papers, glass and quartz microfibre products, and filtration equipment; syringe filters; and filtration devices, ultrafiltration devices, sterile filtration devices, harvesting devices, analytical sample prep systems, buffer exchange systems, diagnostic sample prep systems, particle analysis systems, pharmaceutical filtration systems, protein DNA concentration systems, venting moisture barriers, clarification systems, buffer and media products, and membrane chromatography products. In addition, the company offers process filtration products; process filtration products; process chromatography products; fluid management products; process analytical technology and data analytics; industrial microbiology systems; water purification systems; weighing systems; pipetting and dispensing systems; OEM systems; and centrifuges. Further, it provides bioprocess development and engineering, protein expression system, media and process, testing, instrument, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, quality control and testing, and applied industries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

