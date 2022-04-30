Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.7 days.

CMSQF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Computershare has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

