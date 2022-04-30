Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the March 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.7 days.
CMSQF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Computershare has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.
Computershare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computershare (CMSQF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.