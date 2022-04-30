Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 43.7% in April

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CHCI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

