Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 61.9% in April

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 330,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Concentrix alerts:

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $157.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.01. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.