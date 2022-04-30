Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNDT. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.88. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Conduent by 114.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 26.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

