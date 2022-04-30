ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 210,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,515. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 737.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 254,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 103,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

