Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSTA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

