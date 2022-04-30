Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,367.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 196.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

