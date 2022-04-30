Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.10). Construction Partners also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.81. 240,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,159. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.98. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

