Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 76.2% in April

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the March 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 146,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.1702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
