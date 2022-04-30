Contrasting American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) & AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Campus Communities and AMEN Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $942.41 million 9.56 $35.49 million $0.24 269.47 AMEN Properties $3.07 million 8.63 $1.76 million N/A N/A

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 3.77% 1.07% 0.44% AMEN Properties 57.33% 37.62% 35.08%

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. American Campus Communities pays out 783.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Campus Communities and AMEN Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 6 2 0 2.25 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus price target of $57.71, indicating a potential downside of 10.76%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats AMEN Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

About AMEN Properties (Get Rating)

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

