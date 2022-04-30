Contrasting Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Credo Technology Group and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 5 0 2.56

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 87.95%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $72.14, indicating a potential upside of 50.17%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $515.33 million 12.82 $95.92 million $0.67 71.70

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor 18.61% 25.31% 14.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Credo Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

