Contrasting Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) & Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.6% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 2.97 $279.07 million N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million 8.31 -$92.41 million ($1.62) -0.51

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 215.53% 47.49% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,151.16% -15.70% -8.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Super Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Super Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.70%. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 625.16%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Super Group.

Summary

Super Group beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

