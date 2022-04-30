Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.19 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

