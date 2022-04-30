Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. Corning has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

