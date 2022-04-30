Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,606. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

