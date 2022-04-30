Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRTX. JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,269,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,876,000 after buying an additional 315,514 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,618,000 after buying an additional 159,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 284,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.