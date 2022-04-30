Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.41.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Coty has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

