Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,600 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the March 31st total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 750.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSPLF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.50) to GBX 270 ($3.44) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($3.19) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

CSPLF opened at $3.26 on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.