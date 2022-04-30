Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

NYSE COUR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,200. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -15.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,372 shares of company stock worth $4,831,444 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after buying an additional 1,001,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coursera by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after acquiring an additional 328,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 159,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 7,525.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 510,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 503,690 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

