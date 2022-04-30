Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$2.78 EPS.

CUZ traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,118. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,051,000 after acquiring an additional 752,480 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cousins Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.