Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

