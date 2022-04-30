Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74.
Cousins Properties stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
