Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CVLG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 171,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $345.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

