Covetrus (CVET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Covetrus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of CVET stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 751,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Covetrus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,793,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 243,604 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Covetrus by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.