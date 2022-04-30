Cowen Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $123.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHRW. Stephens raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.70.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

