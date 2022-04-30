CPI Card Group (PMTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:PMTS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,167. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

