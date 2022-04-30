Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Cut to CHF 6.60 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 7.90 to CHF 6.60 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.