Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

NYSE CEQP opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -195.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

