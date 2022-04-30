Critical Contrast: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -8.69% -15.45% -2.31% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

96.1% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Five9 and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 3 15 0 2.74 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $164.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.56%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 149.32%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Five9.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and DoubleDown Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 12.55 -$53.00 million ($0.78) -141.15 DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.50 $78.11 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Five9 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

