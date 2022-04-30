Critical Survey: Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grown Rogue International and IonQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $9.38 million 0.68 -$1.01 million N/A N/A IonQ $2.10 million 740.79 -$106.19 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Risk and Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -579.74, meaning that its stock price is 58,074% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grown Rogue International and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

IonQ has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 221.90%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -4.22% -7.65% -4.06% IonQ N/A -10.78% -6.68%

Summary

IonQ beats Grown Rogue International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International (Get Rating)

Grown Rogue International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

