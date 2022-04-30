Critical Survey: ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) vs. StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and ImmuCell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $5.07 million 1.48 -$7.48 million ($0.10) -0.75 ImmuCell $19.24 million 3.92 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -973.03

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -147.77% N/A -169.49% ImmuCell -0.41% -0.25% -0.18%

Summary

ImmuCell beats StageZero Life Sciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

ImmuCell Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

