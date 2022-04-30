Critical Survey: Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) versus China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Morphic alerts:

72.6% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Morphic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Morphic and China Health Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $19.79 million 56.61 -$95.54 million ($2.66) -11.39 China Health Industries $6.49 million 1.22 $1.29 million ($0.01) -12.07

China Health Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Morphic. China Health Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morphic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Morphic has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morphic and China Health Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic -482.71% -27.23% -21.67% China Health Industries N/A -1.70% -1.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Morphic and China Health Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 0 6 0 3.00 China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Morphic currently has a consensus target price of $74.40, indicating a potential upside of 145.46%. Given Morphic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than China Health Industries.

Summary

Morphic beats China Health Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases. The company is also developing avÃ6 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and avÃ8 to treat solid tumors, as well as various other products. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a research collaboration with Engitix Ltd for the identification of Morphic integrin technology amenable targets in fibrostenotic IBD; a collaboration agreement with SchrÃ¶dinger, LLC for integrin targets; and a license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. It also has collaboration agreements with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover or develop integrin-based therapeutics. Morphic Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

China Health Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams. The company also provides health supplements, including Sailuozhi soft capsule, which is made from frog oil, soybean isoflavone, procyanidine, and vitamin E for freckle removal and skin moisture supplements under the QunLe brand; and propolis and black ant capsule that is made from propolis, black ant, acanthopanax, and astragalus root under the Kindlink brand. In addition, it offers health products for acne removal, relieving eyestrain, enhancing bone density, enhancing memory, enhancing nutritional anemia and chloasma, relaxing bowels and promoting the discharge of lead, enhancing immunity and relieving physical fatigue, and dispelling chloasma, as well as iron and multivitamin, and mineral supplements. Further, the company manufactures and sells various types of medical drugs. It primarily sells its products through sales agents. China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. is based in Harbin City, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.