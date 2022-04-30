CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $63.77 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $380.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTO. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,389.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

