CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jonestrading from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is going to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.