CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CTO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $380.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

