CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.37-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. CubeSmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.59-0.60 EPS.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $47.51. 4,012,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.