CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. CubeSmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.37-2.42 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.
CubeSmart stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 4,012,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,232. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.