CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. CubeSmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.37-2.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

CubeSmart stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 4,012,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,232. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

