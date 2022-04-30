CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart updated its Q2 guidance to $0.59-0.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.37-2.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 4,012,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,232. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

