Cullen/Frost Bankers’ (CFR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $162.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

CFR traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.29. 929,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

