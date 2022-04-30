Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $162.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.70.

NYSE:CFR traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.29. 929,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $90,072,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,907,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,405,000 after buying an additional 102,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

