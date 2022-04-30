Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.04% from the company’s current price.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. 573,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.