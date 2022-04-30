Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.04% from the company’s current price.
CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.
CUBI traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. 573,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $76.13.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.
