CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

