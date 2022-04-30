CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVV stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.46. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

