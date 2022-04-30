CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CVI opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.79. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

