CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 76,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,819. The company has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBE. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CyberOptics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CyberOptics by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

