Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and have sold 140,000 shares valued at $1,762,400.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth $39,711,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth $6,874,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

